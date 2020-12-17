BLOW FOR BHEBHE

A BID by former MDC organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe to stop the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T party from holding its extraordinary congress on Saturday was dealt a blow yesterday after the High Court postponed the matter to next week.
Bhebhe filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo
High Court on Friday seeking an interdict to stop the congress until his matter
challenging his suspension and subsequent expulsion from the party was
resolved.
The congress will be held in Harare, secretary-general
Douglas Mwonzora announced on Monday.
The former Nkayi South legislator was recently expelled
from the MDC-T on charges that he was an MDC Alliance lackey, which he denies.
However, Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube
Banda postponed the matter to next week after the respondents’ lawyer, Tawanda
Tawengwa argued that the respondents could not prepare their opposing papers
because they were served with the applicant‘s court papers late on Tuesday.
Bhebhe’s lawyer Nqobani Sithole however, said they had
“plan B” without giving details.
“We have taken into cognisance that by the time all these
will happen, the congress would have taken place and our client is confident
that there is a plan B. We have discussed this option at large and we will
spring a suprise,” Sithole said.
In his application, Bhebhe cited Khupe as the first
respondent, while the party chairperson Morgen Komichi and the Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC-T) were cited as second and third respondents,
respectively.
Khupe, Mwonzora, Komichi and Elias Mudzuri are contesting
to fill the vacant post of president following the death of founding leader and
former trade unionist Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa seized the reins after
Tsvangirai’s death, but the Supreme Court ruled his presidency illegitimate,
culminating in a bruising fight for the party assets with Khupe, the interim
leader.
The Supreme Court ordered that an extraordinary congress be
held. Khupe has used her position to recall a number of councillors and
legislators for not declaring allegiance to her and questioning her legitimacy.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment