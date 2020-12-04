Friday, 4 December 2020

BITI TO SPEND NIGHT IN CELLS

 Opposition Movement for Democratic Change vice president, Tendai Biti, has been arrested. 

In a tweet, the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa said, “BitiTendai is detained at CID Law & Order on a spurious charge of assault. His crime is unearthing a corruption scandal concerning the Harare Airport land deal involving complainant, Russian Tatiana Aleshina & businessmen linked to @edmnangagwa. Biti didn't assault her.” 

Biti said in a tweet yesterday, the Harare Airport Road construction saga represents the biggest land heist in post colonial Zimbabwe.

 “More than 200 hectares of prime Harare land were parceled to a notorious land baron .No amount of intimidation ,lies or abuse will stop justice & the return of this land to Harare”





