BITI TO SPEND NIGHT IN CELLS

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change vice president, Tendai Biti, has been arrested.
In a tweet, the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa said, “BitiTendai is detained at CID Law & Order on a spurious charge of assault. His crime is unearthing a corruption scandal concerning the Harare Airport land deal involving complainant, Russian Tatiana Aleshina & businessmen linked to @edmnangagwa. Biti didn't assault her.”
Biti said in a tweet yesterday, the Harare Airport Road
construction saga represents the biggest land heist in post colonial Zimbabwe.
