BITI FACES ASSAULT CHARGE

POLICE are investigating a case of assault involving MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti who allegedly manhandled a lady at the Magistrate Courts in Harare during a heated exchange.
The bellicose Biti allegedly assaulted Ms Tatiana Aleshina
who is involved in a property wrangle with one of his clients. Police
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fracas that took
place on Monday.
“A 54-year-old lady Tatiana Aleshina has reported a case of
assault at the Harare Central Police Station against Tendai Biti.
“Police are investigating charges of assault that were
filed against Biti. We are conducting investigations with a view of finding out
what happened. We understand that there was a mob which witnessed the whole
incident,” he said.
The attack on the woman by Biti comes at a time when the
country is observing 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence with the
United Nations making a passionate plea to UN member states to make concrete
and tangible commitments towards eliminating the scourge of violence.
This year’s theme, “Orange the World: Fund, Prevent,
Respond, Collect!”, announced by the UN campaign, bolsters the UN
Secretary-General’s appeal and UN system-wide rapid response to the alarming
surge in violence against women and girls seen this year under the shadow
of
Covid-19.
“Together, we must tackle male violence that affects and
damages everyone — families and communities, societies and economies — and
holds back all our efforts for peace and security, human rights and sustainable
development. We need to increase accountability and question attitudes and
approaches that enable violence. And we must provide resources for women’s
civil society organizations on the front lines,” said UN Secretary-General
António Guterres.
Biti was not reachable. Herald
