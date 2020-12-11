BARWE WINS ZANU PF MAKONI POLL

ZBC chief correspondent Reuben Barwe has been elected secretary for Information and Publicity in Makoni following Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections held on December 5 and 6, Zim Morning Post can report.
Barwe is one of various public service officials who
contested in the Zanu PF DCC elections despite their positions demanding that
they be apolitical.
Recently, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said it had
initiated disciplinary measures against Harare Civil Magistrates Court’s Milton
Serima for unconstitutionally standing for election in the Zanu PF DCC in Mt
Darwin.
Gweru prosecutor Namatirai Chipere, was also found to have
strayed after he started campaigning for a spot in the Zanu PF DCCs. He
subsequently resigned.
The Constitution prohibits judicial service officials from
taking part in political activities. Zanu PF held DCC elections as part of its
restructuring exercise which it hopes will enhance coordination of the party
activities ahead of 2023 elections.
The DCC elections were marred by irregularities ranging
from vote-buying, ballot stuffing, bussing of voters, and intimidation to
coercion. Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri said the party would
investigate “the complaints.”
“The elections were affected by a few administrative and
logistical challenges and the party has taken note of those challenges and we
are putting in place corrective measures so that we do not experience this in
the future. The situation was also compounded by incessant rains which damaged
roads and made some polling stations inaccessible,” she said. Zim Morning Post
0 comments:
Post a comment