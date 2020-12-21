ANOTHER EXAM BOOB FOR ZIMSEC

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) mixed up examination dates for the Ordinary Level Agriculture Paper One, with students only finding out via social media that they were supposed to sit for the tests one month earlier than scheduled.
Students had statement of entries that showed that the exam
would be written on January 15, 2021 when in actual fact the examination was
scheduled for December 15, 2020.
Zimsec then informed schools via social media platforms to
tell candidates to sit for the examination on December 15.
‘‘The statement of entry says Agriculture Paper One is to
be written 15/01/2021, but the timetable says 15/12/20. Please help by telling every
learner (sic) who does Agriculture that the paper will be written tomorrow 15
December 2020 at 2pm,’’ read one of the messages that went viral on social
media platforms.
Teachers in Hurungwe district said Zimsec’s latest boob
affected particularly rural candidates, who could not get the communication on
time.
“These exams have been mired in confusion and these are
comedy errors that we have since given up on as we try to assist learners. Our
education system is now worse and Zimsec was never prepared for these exams,” a
rural teacher, who refused to be named, said.
A disgruntled parent, Ronald Mubayo, added: ‘‘These exams
have uncalled for blunders happening, which will seriously tarnish our
education system.”
But Zimsec public relations manager Nicolette Dhlamini
claimed the mix up of the examination dates did not affect candidates.
In a written response to NewsDay, she said there were some
statements of entry that were issued with dates corresponding with the
timetables.
Dhlamini said it was an “administrative issue” that school
authorities handled amicably and it did not affect candidates writing exams.
“In the event that a candidate did not collect statements
and finds conflicting dates, the standard procedure is that the timetable
always takes precedence. This is known by all heads and teachers, therefore, no
candidate should have been adversely affected,’’ she said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment