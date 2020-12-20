ANGER AS JP, WINKY D SHOW CANCELLED

Fans, artistes and promoters were left searching for concealed answers after local authorities reportedly ordered a last-minute cancellation of a Friday night gig where musical giants Winky D and Jah Prayzah were billed to perform live at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), Standard Style has learned.
The show — themed Best of Both Worlds — had been scheduled
for livestream on the Gateway Stream Pay-Per-View (PPV) platform while a
maximum of 100 VIP guests would have physically attended so as to adhere to
Covid-19 protocols.
However, the police reportedly stormed the venue at the
11th hour before pulling the plug on the entire event.
Efforts to get comment from show promoters Kayse Connect
did not yield much yesterday as they promised to release a comprehensive press
statement over the incident.
“We regret to advise that despite our efforts it has become
impossible to proceed with the Jah Prayzah and Winky D Best of Both Worlds pay
per view event as initially scheduled. We will update you on further details
soon. We sincerely apologise,” wrote Kayse on their social media platforms.
But, by yesterday afternoon fans would not have any of it
as they were still in the dark about what happened for the show to fail as well
as why they were not getting enough information around the issue.
“I had purchased my ticket a week before and I also bought
econet data bundles for the event so I was very disappointed when I realised
that the show had been cancelled via Facebook. Now I don’t know if they are
going to refund or what, at least they should communicate with us via email as
they did when they sent reminders,” said one Shadreck Chitenga, a disgruntled
music fan.
It is not clear why the virtual part of the show was
stopped, but has been as unfair on the organisers who have lost a huge
investment in planning expenses as well as the refunds they may have to do.
The enforcement of health protocols is of paramount
importance, but of late, local restrictions have been selectively used as reason
to block or grant permission for different events in the country.
While the music gig was cancelled, dozens of people,
including high-ranking government officials, could be seen attending what was
dubbed a launch of the national dress yesterday prompting respected promoter as
well blogger Plot Mhako to brand the supposed enforcement of law on Friday
night as a scam.
“The promoter took a risk, invested big, created many jobs,
was attempting to open a new digital avenue for the creative industries. To
wait for the 11th hour to stop the event is a wicked act. Enemies of progress,”
wrote Mhako.
“What stinks is the selective application of the
laws/regulations, a heavy-handed and punitive approach towards progressive
efforts. There is no sincerity in much of the ‘development’ talk from
officials. Sad for days.”
As the world grapples with the effects of the global
pandemic, Gateway Stream music application that had partnered Kayse for the
livestream has been seen as a worthy lifeline for artistes.
Last Sunday, they successfully hosted gospel songbird Janet
Manyowa at the HICC with over 400 people watching online through PPV.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
could not be reached for comment yesterdaya as he was said to be out of the
office.
This is not the first time police have disrupted an arts
show. Recently the law enforcement agents stormed the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards
and stopped the event for violating Covid-19 regulations.
It is uncertain whether the police will continue with the
disjointed approach in their application of the law, but what has become
apparent is that if they do, the creative industry will suffer a huge blow to
their already compromised finances. Standard
