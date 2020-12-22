AMULI ASSAILANT ESCAPES JAIL

The girl who is accused of knocking down Elia Amuli, Moana’s dad’s door, on Monday appeared in court charged for malicious damage to property.
Natasha Patrick, admitted that she knocked down the door
and claimed she was angry under the misconception that Amuli had kidnapped her
aunt, Yolanda Kuvaoga’s granddaughter.
“I plead guilty to the charge. I knocked down the door
because I acted out of anger and misinformation. I received a call from South
Africa and was informed that Mr Amuli had kidnapped my aunt’s granddaughter.
“It was only after I had damaged the door when I heard that
it wasn’t true and the fact of the matter was the minor child had been handed
over by her father,” she said.
The State led by Benjamin Chikerema had it that on December
19, at around 3am, Natasha went to Amuli’s house in Chirombo Village Domboshava
and was attended to by Amuli.
Natasha introduced herself as a ZBC employee who had been
sent with a hamper for Amuli’s granddaughter and to take her.
This did not go down with Amuli’s wife who then closed the
door while Natasha was outside. She then started kicking the door worth $2500
into pieces.
Delivering her ruling, Magistrate Sharon Rakafa said she
had considered that Patrick, who is 19 years old, was a youthful female first
offender.
“In considering the sentence, the court considered that the
accused person is a youthful female first offender who acted on emotions but
what aggravated the offence was that she took the law into her own hands when
she could have made a police report if she suspected that an offence had been
committed.
“The accused person is hereby ordered to pay $5000 fine
failure to do so she will serve 50 days in prison and to pay the $2500 for the
damaged door,” she said. H Metro
