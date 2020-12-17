AFM PASTOR WEDS SECRETARY FOUR MONTHS AFTER WIFE'S DEATH

Already divided by internal politics, the Apostolic Faith Mission was at the weekend torn into more factions after a senior pastor wedded a church secretary four months after his wife’s death.
Reverend Amon Chinyemba who belongs to Reverend Cossum
Chiangwa’s AFM wedded Nyaradzo Chibhememe over the weekend and the ceremony has
been the talk of church and beyond.
Rev Chinyemba’s late wife, Siphiwe Chinyemba, passed on in
August this year. The wedding on Saturday was officiated by Rev Manyika in
Hatfield.
Rev Chinyemba through the church spokesperson Reverend
Peter Kefias Mujokeri dismissed the suggestions saying their Constitution has
no clause which bars a bachelor to marry and to contest for presidency.
Rev Mujokeri said the memorial service for the late
reverend’s wife and clothes and utensils distribution had been done before Rev
Chinyemba dated Chibhememe for about a month before their wedding.
Some withing the church are even claiming Rev Chinyemba
wedded Nyaradzo so that he becomes legible to contest for AFM presidency next
year.
However, Rev Chinyemba- through the church spokesperson,
Rev Peter Kefias Mujokeri-dissimissed the suggestions saying their constitution
does not have a clause , which bars a single member from marrying or contesting
for presidency.
In stating Rev Chinyemba’s position, Rev Mujokeri said the
memorial service for the late wife together with all rituals like the
distribution of her clothes and utensils were done before he moved on to the
new relationship.
He said Rev Chinyemba dated Nyaradzo for about a month before their wedding. Rev Mujokeri said Rev Chinyemba did not breach any church regulations when he married Nyaradzo, who had been widowed for the past 20 years.
“Rev Chinyemba had no pressure to marry his new wife
Nyaradzo Chibhememe who has been widowed for the past 20 years,” said Rev
Mujokeri.
“The two fell into a relationship for one and half months
before tying the knot and his three daughters-Prudence, Patience and
Precious-are grown ups and married.
“Yes Prudence was supposed to be married according to
custom on 12th December 2020, the date was moved to next year to allow the
wedding to take place.
“Rev Chinyemba’s marriage was not a secret and at one time
he met Dr Ezekiel Guti with the intention to be allowed to marry one of the
ZAOGA widows, but it was not God’s will. (sic)
“He saw it best to take his secretary as his wife since she
has been widowed for some years and he took AFM Council co-workers as part of
his bridal crew.
“Those who are making noise about this wedding could of the
other faction as you know that the AFM split is still pending before the courts
of law.
“We would like to suggest that church politics is at play
here and might be the other faction members who are up to tarnish Rev
Chinyemba’s name,” said Rve Mujokeri.
One AFM member took to Facebook to allege that the marriage
was for purposes of next year’s presidential election.
“Pakaitwa error pakuchata kwamufundisi Chinyemba nekuda
kwekutsvaga hupresident hweAFM,” said the member.
Another AFM member claimed that Rev Chiangwa deliberately
skipped the wedding to avoiding soiling his name. Reverend Chiangwa was not
immediately available to comment on the issue.
“We are not being traditional in suggesting that he was
quick to find another wife since the word of God does not forbid him to do so
when his wife died.
“However, the wedding disturbed church members considering
that his new wife is the church secretary and this suggests that their love
relationship has been burning for some time when his (Rev Chinyemba) marriage
subsisted.
“Vanga vakamirira kuti muti ngauwe tiwane tsotso uye
muchato wavo wakatadzisa mwanasikana wavo kuti aroorwe iro date rakanga ravepo.
“We have many unanswered questions about the wedding
especially the leadership when Rev Chiangwa failed to attend.
“Overseer Nhamburo was the best man and is vying for the
post of deputy president and among the bridegroom team was Overseer Makarichi
vying for the position of secretary and Rev Munemo.
“We are informed that Rev Chiangwa decided to leave the
country ahead of the wedding day to avoid being dragged into this unholy
matrimony.
“Rev Chinyemba has compromised his words of wisdom by
failing to be wise when wisdom was calling for his attention,” said the member.
