ZUPCO TAKES DELIVERY OF 50 MORE BUSES FROM CHINA

Zimbabwe has taken delivery of 50 more buses from China to boost the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) fleet.
In the last 12 months, Government imported over 300 buses
from China and Belarus which has helped to restore sanity in the public
transport sector.
The latest batch of 50 Golden Dragon buses from China
arrived in the country via Beitbridge between Saturday evening and yesterday
morning.
The buses were shipped through the Durban port in South
Africa and the consignment comes a few months after Government took receipt of
70 buses from the Asian country.
Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel
Biggie Matiza could not be reached to comment on the arrival of the consignment
yesterday.
Zupco’s acting chief executive officer, Mr Everisto
Madangwa, said he would give more information on the importation of the buses
at a later stage. An official who declined to be named confirmed the arrival of
the buses at Beitbridge.
“So far, we have 50 buses within the border and the import
documents are being processed by a customs clearing company contracted by the
Government,” said the official.
More than 1 000 buses have been acquired from China and
they are being delivered to the country in batches.
President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed Government’s commitment
to easing transport challenges by availing reliable and affordable transport to
the people.
Communities and traditional leaders continue to request for
more Zupco buses to service their routes which have not been fully covered by
other private transporters. Herald
