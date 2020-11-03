ZIM PLAGUED BY DEMONS, SAYS CHAMISA

MAIN opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said Zimbabwe needs to be exorcised by the church as it is too polarised and cannot move forward as a nation.
Chamisa said this while addressing mourners at the burial
of former MDC-T proportional representation MP Fanny Chirisa in Harare on
Sunday.
“The role that churches play in politics is important. This
woman was a unifier and I am disappointed that Parliament is not here at the
funeral. We were supposed to have Zanu PF and MDC legislators here,” Chamisa
said.
“Our country is too polarised. We have political
differences, but what we don’t know is that this will end. The church must be
allowed to gather even in these COVID-19 times. We need prayers to exorcise
demons in this country. There are demons in our pockets, there are demons
everywhere,” he said.
The MDC Alliance president said the late former President
Robert Mugabe and MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai had fierce political
clashes in their lifetime, and could possibly be regretting that now if they
were alive.
“As we speak, Tsvangirai and Mugabe are no longer here, but
they fought viciously. They could be regretting why they fought like that. We
do not want that culture of fighting and failing to make the country to move
forward,” he said.
Chamisa has in the past claimed that he was under siege,
with State machinery being used to decimate his MDC Alliance.
He accuses government of using the police and army to
decimate his party in the ongoing opposition fights that have seen 32 of his
MPs recalled from Parliament by his MDC-T nemesis Thokozani Khupe. More than
160 MDC Alliance councillors have also been booted out by Khupe in a nasty
fight for leadership within the MDC.
Chamisa’s party headquarters, the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai
House, has also been taken over by the MDC-T with the assistance of the police
and army.
Zanu PF has, however, distanced itself from the MDC
internal fights, while the MDC-T has accused Chamisa’s party of not following
the opposition constitution. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment