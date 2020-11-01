ZANU PF ON EDGE AS MIDLANDS SET FOR POLLS

THE Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) has announced the names of members who have been approved to stand in the upcoming District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) elections.
The announcement paves way for aspirants to start campaigns
for the elections to be held on a date to be announced. Over 90 CVs were
accepted while 26 CVs for aspiring Zanu-PF DCC members were dropped.
Gokwe Nembudziya constituency legislator, Cde Justice Mayor
Wadyajena becomes Gokwe North District DCC chairperson after securing the post
unopposed following the withdrawal of his supposed contender from the race
before the announcement of the final list.
Other notable names which made the list include Cde
Tafanana Zhou who is eyeing the Mberengwa District chairperson’s post and Cde
Kandros Mugabe who is eyeing the Kwekwe District secretary for finance post.
Another highlight of the meeting was the disqualification
of Gokwe Mapfungautsi legislator, Cde Tawanda Karikoga who was vying for the
Gokwe South district chairmanship post on the basis that he has spent a long
time outside the country.
Some members from his district said he could not contest
from South Africa.
Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius
Mupereri said those who have made it to the approved list of contestants can
lead the party and assist in member mobilisation.
“It’s all systems go for the Midlands Zanu-PF DCC elections
following the announcement of members who made it to the final list after
vetting at provincial and national level in a process that saw 26 members being
dropped from contesting in the polls,” he said.
“We want members capable of driving the party’s vision to
win the 2023 elections and move the 2030 vision.”
Cde Mupereri said following the announcement of the names
of aspiring candidates, campaigns are now permitted in the province.
“We are now through with our vetting process. The comrades
that have been announced today can now start campaigning. The campaign is now
in full throttle. Those who failed to make it should work together with those
who made it. We also received some reports from party members we feel are based
on facts and those will be submitted to the politburo for consideration,” he
said.
The reports allege some names which made the cut are not
wanted by the districts as they are associated with G40.
Zanu-PF Politburo member, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi said
the party is bigger than individuals, hence there should be no imposition of
leaders in the party. He urged members to maintain discipline during the
elections.
“These elections come and go and winners will always
emerge. Let us not abuse the platform to settle personal scores during this
time. We need to appreciate that we are a family guided by the Zanu-PF
constitution. Whatever we do, we should remember that 2023 is coming and we
need to prepare to unite and make sure that our party wins the elections,” said
Cde Mumbengegwi.
Chitepo School of Ideology principal Cde Munyaradzi
Machacha who was supervising the process urged party members to be wary of G40
elements who are spending cash to manipulate the DCC elections.
“We must remain vigilant and guard against G40 elements who
are throwing cash to manipulate the DCC elections. These elections must leave
us in a stronger position that we are in as we work towards recruiting more
members ahead of the 2023 elections,” he said.
Zanu-PF is conducting DCC elections in eight provinces,
following the completion of the processes in the metropolitan provinces of
Harare and Bulawayo.
DCC structures were disbanded in 2012 after the party felt
that they were being used to foment division.
Zanu-PF First secretary President Mnangagwa recently said
the re-introduction of the DCCs must further consolidate party structures at
grassroots level.
Furthermore, the President emphasised that the DCC
elections and upcoming by-elections must consolidate the party’s indisputable
dominance, and peaceful democratic culture. Chronicle
