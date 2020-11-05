ZANU PF MPs SKIPPING PARLY TO SEE LOVERS, SAYS MATEMADANDA

It is taking long to pass Bills in Parliament because MPs, particularly Zanu PF are skipping the August House to see their boyfriends and girlfriends, the ruling party’s national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda has said.
He said that there is serious indiscipline among party MPs
to the extent that even President Mnangagwa has given up on them. The MPs only
attend Parliament for the purpose of collecting fuel coupons.
Matemadanda who is also Deputy Minister of Defence and War
Veterans said this during a Zanu PF Masvingo Province Coordinating Committee
(PCC) meeting held at GZU School of Education on Saturday.
Matemadanda said Zanu MPs have a tendency of attending
Parliament sessions only to get fuel coupons and disappear to their girlfriends
and boyfriends leaving Bills unpassed.
He said the party is failing to pass Bills because of lack
of quorum.
“Zanu PF is capable
of passing laws on its own in Parliament because we have the numbers but our
MPs are not patriotic to the party. We have MPs who soon after getting their
fuel coupons on Wednesday disappear to their girlfriends and boyfriends leaving
Parliament business unfinished.
“Some go to their farms and use the diesel for farming
instead of Parliament business.
“The President assigned me to talk to these MPs but they
have defied me. He even assigned VP Mohadi but they won’t listen to him. The
President has given up on these MPs because he believes and has allowed
democratic space in the party.
“Therefore as you elect your DCC members please don’t elect
place holders; elect real cadres of the party,” said Matemadanda. Masvingo
Mirror
