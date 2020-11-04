WOMAN KILLS HUBBY OVER TOWEL

A 23-YEAR-OLD Chivhu woman on Monday allegedly struck her husband with a log during a dispute over a towel, which resulted in his death.
Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai
Mwanza yesterday said Eneresi Nyandoro of Mutoro area in Chivhu struck her
now-deceased husband, Shadreck Phiri (28), with a log during an altercation.
“On Monday, Nyandoro went to Mandadya River for laundry.
She took a towel which she shared with her husband and returned late in the
evening. A misunderstanding ensued between the two pertaining to why she had
spent the whole day at the river with the towel,” Mwanza said.
The following day, they resumed the argument. It is said
that Phiri took a log and struck his wife once on the head. But Nyandoro then
wrested the log from him and struck him on the head.
Phiri later went into the bedroom complaining of a severe
headache. His wife informed their employer, who drove from Harare and took him
to Nyamhere Clinic.
He was, however, referred to Chivhu General Hospital, but
he died before admission. Nyandoro is said to have sustained internal injuries.
The matter was reported to the police, leading to Nyandoro’s arrest.
Barely a month ago, a woman from the Featherstone area of
Chivhu was arraigned before the courts on murder charges after she hacked her
husband to death with an axe during a domestic dispute.
Mwanza urged the public to resolve domestic disputes
amicably to avoid loss of life over petty issues. Newsday
