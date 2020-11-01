WE HAVE REACHED YET ANOTHER TIPPING POINT, SAYS SIKHALA

MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala says Zimbabwe has reached a tipping point, warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government not to take boiling discontent against its leadership lightly.
Sikhala, who was recently detained for over 40 days for
playing a leading role in organising the July 31 protests against corruption
that were crushed by security forces, said a heavy-handed response to dissent
would not forestall an uprising.
“Zimbabwe has reached the tipping point,” the Zengeza West
MP told The Standard in a wide-ranging interview. “If you don’t see a looming
implosion, you must be living in a different world.
“Zimbabwe is pregnant with a revolution and delivery and
birth is imminent.” Sikhala was, alongside Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob
Ngarivhume, the voice of the 31st July Movement that spearheaded the protests.
The government justified the crackdown against the
movement’s leaders saying they were sponsored by western countries to topple
Mnangagwa.
Sikhala said the movement remained active and he would
continue pushing its agenda. “The 31st July Movement remains a citizen platform
to air their grievances,” he said.
“It is a convergence platform of diverse characters
representing different constituency groups. It is owned by citizens. It will
continue to spearhead the cries of our people. It will continue calling for
action to make the voices of our people from diverse constituencies heard.
“It will spearhead more collective citizen actions in the
future. It will not rest until the voice of the people is heard. Watch its
rapid strategy in motion that is in store by the citizens.”
The former student leader dismissed allegations by MDC-T
spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni that he was about to join Thokozani Khupe’s
camp. “I think it’s taking me and the people of Zimbabwe for granted. I am not
a hater,” Sikhala said.
“I smile to everyone, but don’t spite my smile with false
claims as it is in my nature. I remain the vice-chairman of the MDC Alliance
and the spokesperson of the broad citizens’ movement, the 31st of July
Movement.”
He added: “What I despise is the Zanu PF regime and
everything related to it. I witnessed several splits in the MDC over years. They
are no longer interesting adventures for me because they never advanced the
goals of our liberation.”
He denied reports of splits in the MDC Alliance, saying the
party led by Nelson Chamisa remained united.
Fissures only exist in the figment of those, who form such illusions and
believe them,” Sikhala said.
“You cannot stop enemies of progress to wish bad to us,
when truth on the ground speaks differently.
“There is loyalty and faith as to the leadership elected at
the Gweru congress.” Standard
