WE ARE TARGETING 1 MILLION NEW VOTERS : MDC A

THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance party says it has launched a campaign to add more than one million new potential voters on its registers ahead of the 2023 elections.
This was revealed last Friday by MDC Alliance national executive
council member Descent Collins Bajila at a meeting in Bulawayo.
“There were so many issues that were discussed but the key
takeaway was the launch of the one-million youth campaign where we are looking
forward to registering one million first-time voters. We want them to
participate in the next election regardless of when it will come,” he said.
Bajila said in the next few weeks, the MDC Alliance
leadership, which includes the secretary-general Chalton Hwende, organising
secretary Amos Chibaya and secretary for elections Ian Makone would be deployed
to the country’s 10 provinces to mobilise support in preparation for the polls.
This comes amid a push for a 10% youth quota in all
structures from district to national levels.
The Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Bill which is
currently before Parliament proposes that there should be a 10% youth quota in
Parliament.
A research by the Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU) revealed
that in the 2013 harmonised elections, only 8,87% of the youth were on the
voter’s roll, translating to nearly two million people who did not vote.
Newsday
