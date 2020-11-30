WE ARE SORRY : POPULATION SERVICES ZIM

POPULATION Services International Zimbabwe (PSI) has apologised after an offensive social media campaign to mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

PSI had launched a poorly-considered #NoBlackEyesCampaign in which the organisation was calling for women to post their pictures with a black eye after suffering domestic abuse. This did not go down well with many Zimbabweans, who felt PSI was trivialising a sensitive subject.

“We apologise sincerely for the poorly considered #NoBlackEyesCampaign launched in Zimbabwe for 16 Days of Activism Against GBV 2020.

“This isn’t the first time PSI has used unconventional approaches to highlight tough issues, but in this case, we wound up trivialising what is a serious, global epidemic of GBV, and may have traumatised survivors.

“We have taken down the offending social media campaign and will work to relaunch it responsibly. Any contest entrants will be offered free counselling through the Sisters Connected ZW programme,” said PSI in a statement. Daily News