WE ARE SORRY : POPULATION SERVICES ZIM

POPULATION Services International Zimbabwe (PSI) has apologised after an offensive social media campaign to mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).
PSI had launched a
poorly-considered #NoBlackEyesCampaign in which the organisation was calling
for women to post their pictures with a black eye after suffering domestic
abuse. This did not go down well with many Zimbabweans, who felt PSI was
trivialising a sensitive subject.
“We apologise sincerely for the poorly considered
#NoBlackEyesCampaign launched in Zimbabwe for 16 Days of Activism Against GBV
2020.
“This isn’t the first time PSI has used unconventional
approaches to highlight tough issues, but in this case, we wound up
trivialising what is a serious, global epidemic of GBV, and may have
traumatised survivors.
“We have taken down the offending social media campaign and
will work to relaunch it responsibly. Any contest entrants will be offered free
counselling through the Sisters Connected ZW programme,” said PSI in a statement. Daily News
