WE ARE SORRY : COPS

POLICE in Bulawayo have issued an apology to members of the public after they erected a sign post at Magwegwe Police Station with a wrong spelling which has since been corrected.
Messages started circulating yesterday morning on social
media after members of the public took a picture showing Magwegwe written as
Magwegewe.
Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele said the wrong spelling was a “genuine mistake” and a
correction has been made.
“Police in Bulawayo would like to advise members of the
public that the spelling error which resulted in the name of Magwegwe Police
Station being misspelt has since been rectified. This was a genuine error by
one of our trusted local businessmen who willingly volunteered to print a
banner for the police,” she said.
Asst Insp Msebele said the banner was immediately pulled
down after the mistake was discovered.
“The error was discovered during the erection of the banner
and immediately removed and corrected. Some members of the public had already
taken some pictures and circulated them. We sincerely apologise for an
inconvenience caused and we would like to appreciate our local business people
for the continuous support,” she said.
A number of companies and some Government departments have
in the past come under fire from Bulawayo residents for misspelling iSiNdebele
words.
In 2014, fast food outlet Chicken Slice had a wall advert
at the company’s outlet at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fort Street with the
words “Umkwenyana uqobo uyabuya le Chicken Slice”, which should have read
“Umkhwenyana oqotho uza le Chicken Slice.”
In 2017 Premier Optometry Services (POS) was caught up in an iSiNdebele spelling and grammar boob storm after it wrote a meaningless notice in the language. The company’s notice read: “ukhubema akuvunyezwa lapha . . . ucingo akuvunyezwa lapha. . . ukudla akuvunyezwa lapha” instead of “ukubhema akuvunyelwa lapha (smoking is prohibited here) . . . ucingo aluvunyelwa lapha (use of cellphones prohibited) . . . ukudla akuvunyelwa lapha (Eating is not allowed).” Chronicle
