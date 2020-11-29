VOLUNTEER RESCUER FALLS INTO TUNNEL, DIES

A volunteer in the rescue mission at Ran Mine in Bindura died after he was hit by a boulder and fell into a waterlogged tunnel.
The body of Wellington House (34) was retrieved yesterday
in the afternoon and was taken to Bindura Hospital mortuary.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the incident, which happened on Saturday at around 6pm.
House’s friend, Adrime Kapfidzaruva (35) said they were
assisting in the rescue operation when the incident occurred.
“Two employees of a Chinese company that provided machinery
for the rescue mission asked for assistance in moving a water pump closer to
the water to aid the de-watering process,” said Kapfidzaruva.
“The pump is heavy and a number of us volunteered to
assist. Only four of us went down to the entrance of the tunnel. The other two
went back to adjust the light. Wellington and I remained close to the tunnel
entrance.
“Suddenly, a boulder fell from above and I moved out of its
way. Wellington, who was holding the pump panicked and ran to the other side
and the rock fell on him. It pushed him under water.
“The rescue process is taking long and we offered to help
to expedite the process. We are appealing for more machinery and security at
the scene so that there are no casualties.”
Wellington’s brother Admire said they were still in
disbelief that his young brother was dead. “We spent the day together talking
and it is sad that he died while offering a helping hand,” he said.
“Family members are still gathering and we don’t know where
to start due to lack of resources. When the incident happened, we had hope that
he will be found alive. We heard that a rock fell on his back and pushed him
under water. We were awake all night hoping for a miracle, but nothing came up.
We are appealing for assistance to give him a decent burial.”
Wellington was divorced and is survived by two children
aged six and four. Meanwhile, de-watering of the tunnel is going on in a bid to
reach the trapped miners.
The Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Timothy Maregere
said there was progress and the water level was going down. On Wednesday, a
number of artisanal miners were trapped inside the tunnel after a pillar
collapsed.
The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Bindura
Nickel Corporation, Teamsite Milling Mine and Chinese mining companies are
among the rescue team. Herald
