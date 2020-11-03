TYPHOID HITS GLEN VIEW AGAIN

FOUR confirmed positive typhoid cases have been reported on Monday in Glen View 3.

In a statement, City of Harare said the cases were under treatment and responding positively. Three of the cases are children under the age of seven whilst the fourth is a 17-year-old. All of the cases are from Glen View 3.

“Prevention and control measures are synonymous with the Covid-19 protocols with just a few adjustments. Council has done contact tracing and is monitoring the contacts. Residents with symptoms of headache, fever, abdominal pain and constipation or diarrhea (are possible victims),” reads the statement.

Typhoid cases came at a time when government is making every effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 that took lives across the globe.

Among the measures set are the observing of social distancing, putting on of facemasks, sanitizing of hands and avoiding unnecessary movements. H Metro