TYPHOID HITS GLEN VIEW AGAIN

FOUR confirmed positive typhoid cases have been reported on Monday in Glen View 3.
In a statement, City of Harare said the cases were under
treatment and responding positively. Three of the cases are children under the
age of seven whilst the fourth is a 17-year-old. All of the cases are from Glen
View 3.
“Prevention and control measures are synonymous with the
Covid-19 protocols with just a few adjustments. Council has done contact
tracing and is monitoring the contacts. Residents with symptoms of headache,
fever, abdominal pain and constipation or diarrhea (are possible victims),”
reads the statement.
Typhoid cases came at a time when government is making
every effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 that took lives across the globe.
Among the measures set are the observing of social
distancing, putting on of facemasks, sanitizing of hands and avoiding
unnecessary movements. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment