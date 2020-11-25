TRAGEDY AS WOMAN SHARES HUBBY WITH DAUGHTER

A woman who was sharing her husband with her daughter has been arrested for killing her husband in his sleep.

Police in Mutawatawa have arrested the 40-year-old Merjury Murwira for murdering her husband Taruvinga Muhwati who was also married to her daughter Prudence Muchemwa.

Police said on 19 November 2020 at around 11am, Taruvinga and Murwira had a misunderstanding over accused’s former husband’s death certificate.

“The now deceased ordered the accused person to return the death certificate and other documents to her former in-laws,” police said. Police said this did not go down well with the accused person resulting in a fight.

Muchemwa reportedly joined the fight and assaulted her mother. “On the same date at around 8pm, the trio retired to bed in the same hut.

“At around 2300 hours, the accused person woke up and picked an axe. She struck the now deceased once on the left side of the chin and once on the right jaw. She further struck her daughter with whom she shared the husband once on the right side of the head and once on the right arm,” police said.

Police said Murwira fled from the scene leaving her eleven (11) months old baby boy while her daughter and co-wife rushed to her neighbour whom she informed of the matter.

“The neighbour accompanied informant to the scene where they observed that Muhwati had died. He then reported the matter to ZRP Mutawatawa through the phone.

“On 20 November 2020 at around 1300 hours, the accused person was arrested by members of the public at Kararira Village, Chief Katevera Mt Darwin,” police said.

“ZRP Mutawatawa attended the scene. Both informant and accused were taken to Nyanzou Clinic from where they were further referred to Mutawatawa District hospital for medical examination.

“The deceased’s body was taken to Mutawatawa Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.” H Metro