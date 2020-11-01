TOP LAWYER ARRESTED OVER FUEL SCAM

PROMINENT Kwekwe lawyer, Liberty Mashanyare has been arrested for allegedly obstructing the course of justice after he reportedly instructed his client to dispose fuel that was meant to be used as an exhibit by the State.
Mashanyare (35) reportedly ordered Asif Kurawely, the
director of Arman Puma Service Station to dispose 20 000 litres of diesel meant
to be used as exhibit by the State. The diesel had been fraudulently acquired
from Harare and investigations were still underway.
Mashanyare has since been arraigned before Gweru Magistrate
Mrs Magret Mukucha and was granted $5 000 bail. He will be back in court on
November 30.
The State alleges that Mashanyare of Mavhiringidze and
Mashanyare Legal Practitioners directed Kurawely to dispose 20 000 litres of
diesel which were fraudulently acquired despite knowing that it was meant to be
used as an exhibit by the police.
Kurawely allegedly fraudulently acquired the diesel from
Onismas Kufazvinei of Phoenix Oil Pot Limited in Harare.
A report of fraud was reported at ZRP Kwekwe Central by
Christine Matizha, who represented Phoenix Oil Pot against Kufazvinei.
On October 1, a warrant of search and seizure for the
diesel was granted by Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Florence Nago.
On October 3, detectives from CID Kwekwe served the warrant
of search and seizure on Kurawely and advised him not to dispose the diesel as
it was an exhibit.
On October 9, Kurawely through his lawyer Mashanyare, made
an application for cancellation of the warrant for search and seizure.
The application was heard at Kwekwe Magistrate’s Courts and
was reportedly dismissed. On October 20, the accused person allegedly wrote a
correspondence to Kurawely copied to the police advising him to dispose the
diesel.
This prompted detectives to visit Arman Puma Services
Station where they discovered that the diesel had been sold on the accused
person’s directive. This led to Mashanyare arrest and his subsequent appearance
in court.
Ms Namatirai Chipere represented the State while Mr
Valentine Mutatu and Davison Mujaya represented the accused person. Chronicle
