TOLL FEES GOING UP

Toll fees are to be reviewed as current ones are no longer adequate for the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) to fund required road maintenance, legislators were told yesterday.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary, Engineer Amos Marahwa, told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development chaired by Shamva South legislator Cde Oscar Gorerino that the present $45 for small cars will be reviewed.

Foreign registered vehicles would probably have to pay tolls in foreign currency.

In his oral evidence, Eng Marahwa said: “The Ministry of Finance has now come to the table allowing us to review some of the user fees. Remember we used to charge US$2 for small cars as toll fees.”

Turning to availability of vehicle number plates, Eng Marahwa said the Central Vehicle Registry received funding to procure 168 000 pairs of plates. Herald