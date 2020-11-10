THUNDERSTORMS, FLOODS TO HIT ZIMBABWE

Some parts of the country are expected to receive thunderstorms, which may result in flash flooding and rainfall in excess of 30mm in some areas within the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Services Department said yesterday.

In an alert, the department said the thunderstorms had begun over Matabeleland South, Midlands, Masvingo and Bulawayo Metropolitan yesterday.

“These heavy rains may also be accompanied by hail, strong winds and lightning. Similar conditions should spread north-eastward to affect Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland and all Mashonaland Provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan by Wednesday November 11. By Thursday, these should steadily ease off giving way to showery conditions in most areas, with the potential of lightning strikes being high throughout the period,” said the MSD.

The public has been urged to be cautious. “Do not attempt to cross-flooded rivers. Visibility may also be compromised during heavy downpours.”

The department urged people to avoid metal objects, tall isolated trees and to stay indoors where possible. Herald