THIEF BEATEN TO DEATH

A 44-year-old suspected thief was fatally assaulted in Budiriro when chased after he was caught stealing cash and a cell phone in Budiriro 4 Extension.

Jonathan Bhito, who came from Epworth, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he had been taken by police

At around 4am, Bhito sneaked through an unlocked door into a Budiriro house and went into one of the bedrooms where he stole US$13 cash and a mobile phone.

But one of those living in the house was awakened by his footsteps and shouted for help. Bhito fled but was chased and although he used a pepper spray to try and elude the pursuit, he was caught. He was then assaulted before being taken to the police station.

Police officers then took him to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, but he was dead on arrival. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said two mobile phones and a spray were recovered.

“The man died before getting medical attention,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Herald