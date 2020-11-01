TEEN RAPES TWO NIECES

A 19-YEAR-OLD has been arrested for allegedly raping his two nieces aged 10 and 12 years old on separate occasions.

The teenager from Matshina Village in Kezi who cannot be named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing three counts of rape. He was remanded in custody to November 10.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the accused person raped his two nieces in May and August this year.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor in May the complainant who is aged 10 years old was sent to her grandmother’s homestead. When she got there, she found the accused person alone at the homestead. The accused person invited the complainant into his bedroom and she complied. He went on to rape her and warned her against revealing the matter and she remained quiet,” he said.

“During the same month the second complainant who is aged 12 was sent to her grandmother’s homestead where the accused person also stays and she found him alone. The accused person invited the complainant into his bedroom and she complied. He went on to rape her and warned against reporting the matter and she remained quiet.”

Miss Mahachi said sometime in August, the second complainant aged 12 went to live at her grandmother’s homestead where the accused person also lives. The accused person invited the complainant to his bedroom hut while his grandmother was away and she complied.

Miss Mahachi said the accused person raped the complainant and her grandmother found her crying when she returned home.

She inquired why she was crying and the complainant revealed that the accused person had raped her. She said the complainant’s grandmother went on to discover that the accused person had also raped her 10-year-old granddaughter.

The matter was reported to the police resulting to his arrest. Chronicle