TEEN RAPES TWO NIECES

A 19-YEAR-OLD has been arrested for allegedly raping his two nieces aged 10 and 12 years old on separate occasions.
The teenager from Matshina Village in Kezi who cannot be
named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda
magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing three counts of rape. He was remanded in
custody to November 10.
Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the accused person
raped his two nieces in May and August this year.
“On a date unknown to the prosecutor in May the complainant
who is aged 10 years old was sent to her grandmother’s homestead. When she got
there, she found the accused person alone at the homestead. The accused person
invited the complainant into his bedroom and she complied. He went on to rape
her and warned her against revealing the matter and she remained quiet,” he
said.
“During the same month the second complainant who is aged
12 was sent to her grandmother’s homestead where the accused person also stays
and she found him alone. The accused person invited the complainant into his
bedroom and she complied. He went on to rape her and warned against reporting
the matter and she remained quiet.”
Miss Mahachi said sometime in August, the second
complainant aged 12 went to live at her grandmother’s homestead where the
accused person also lives. The accused person invited the complainant to his
bedroom hut while his grandmother was away and she complied.
Miss Mahachi said the accused person raped the complainant
and her grandmother found her crying when she returned home.
She inquired why she was crying and the complainant revealed
that the accused person had raped her. She said the complainant’s grandmother
went on to discover that the accused person had also raped her 10-year-old
granddaughter.
The matter was reported to the police resulting to his
arrest. Chronicle
