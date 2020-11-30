SPEAKER RAPS SILENT MPs

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has urged citizens to take their MPs to task to ensure they are vocal and articulate issues affecting their constituencies during debates in Parliament.
Mudeda made the remarks last week in Bulawayo while
addressing members of civic society organisations (CSOs).
“You need to question your MPs on why they remain silent as
if they are not there when they are there in body. Citizens cannot hope to
influence Parliament unless they are fully informed about what they are doing.
Neither will they be able to hold their representatives to account,” Mudenda
said.
“CSOs and the church should make sure they engage
Parliament.”
Mudenda also urged citizens to follow parliamentary debates
so that they are aware of the performance of their MPs. He said some MPs were
absentee legislators who looked for people during voting time.
“What I am trying to say is that after you have sent your
MPs to Parliament, and if they do not come back to you with feedback, go back
to them again and ask where the feedback is,” he said.
The Speaker said some citizens did not even know their MPs.
Newsday
