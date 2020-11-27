SON STONES MUM TO DEATH OVER TEA

A Rusape man who stoned his mother to death following a misunderstanding over tea will spend the next 23 years in jail.

Muzowaka Macheke (47) was convicted of murder as defined in Section 47(i)(a) or (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, when he recently appeared before Mutare High Court judge, Justice Hlekani Mwayera.

Prosecutor Ms Jane Rose Matsikidze said the murder was committed on January 27 in Chasaya Village under Chief Tandi.

“Muzowaka, his mother Mrs Monica Macheke and a domestic worker, Ms Margret Bhiza were living at the same homestead when Muzowaka committed the offence.

“On the day in question at around 3am, the accused person returned home and found his mother and Mrs Bhiza sleeping in their bedroom,” said Ms Matsikidze. He asked for sadza and was referred to the kitchen.

“After eating, Muzowaka asked the domestic worker to make him some tea. The deceased came out of her bedroom with the intention of cooling down her son as he was now demanding the tea. However, Muzowaka did not take heed of his mother’s calls.

“Muzowaka became violent and slapped his mother, before stoning her several times on the head,” said Ms Matsikidze.

Mrs Macheke died on the spot. Post mortem results showed that her death was due to serious head trauma. Testifying in court, Ms Bhiza said Muzowaka was drunk when he committed the murder.

Ms Bhiza said when Muzowaka became violent, she rushed to advise Mr Morgan Macheke about the incident but when they returned, Mrs Macheke was already lying in a pool of blood.

The matter was reported to the police, thereby leading to Muzowaka’s arrest. Manica Post