SEVERAL WOMEN COME OUT FOR GINIMBI

Several ladies are having silent wars on social media over who was closer to the late Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure.

The death of Ginimbi last Sunday in a horrific car accident has not stopped him from ‘owning’ Africa’s finest ladies. A number of ladies have taken to social media to share their pain and intimate moments with the late Kadungure.

Though the late Ginimbi never really opened up about his relationship status, his death now reveals he was a ladies’ man and he had a number of intimate moments with a number of women.

One Nicole Viera on Instagram posted a picture of the two holding hands, and she revealed that Ginimbi used to speed on the road, in his fancy cars, with her.

She also stated that she trusted his drunk-driving Countless nights we would leave the club drunk “I remember we would time ourselves and take 14 minutes from Dreams (night club) to the mansion.

Crazy! “He knew after one bottle of Moet I will be so gone and only want me so close by. “You were such a good driver. “No matter how drunk I trusted you with my life in those times, and he knows.

“How will I even start school next year. We had so many plans. “2020 marwadzoep ega.” A part of Danielle_Allen fir’ message read: “…no one understood us and we were ok with that “You would say Siyananeni nezva D nekuti hamungazvikwanise: “Just know this is a forever thing!”

Popular US-based stripper, Ciciamor who was also reported to have dated Ginimbi after being spotted with him frequently, posted: “Zimbabwe will forever be my second home. Love you all. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. “Lets try to stay strong during this time. — Muroora.”





An anonymous social media critic, said the posts could have been genuine, but made with intentions of showing off and to show power over each other.

“Ginimbi was a ladies man, however, his sad passing has revealed that these ladies want to show each other that they also had a piece of him. “He was rich and lived a lavish lifestyle, a lifestyle most women like and can be jealous about over each other.

“Yes, they are grieving, but the pictures and captions they are posting also show it could be about showing off that they also dated Ginimbi.” H Metro