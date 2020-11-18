SCHOOLCLOSURE : PARENTS TO MEET

The school’s Development Committee (SDC) representative Mr
Zibusiso Ncube said the outbreak is receiving the highest attention from
Government and as the SDC they want to play their part in assisting the
affected pupils and teachers.
He also said the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland which
runs the school has also been very supportive.
“As the SDC we are meeting today. We want to look after our
kids and teachers. We are concerned about their welfare. Food has to be
provided because the school is in isolation for 14 days. We will connect
virtually with the head who is on the ground so that he updates us on what is
needed,” he said.
Mr Ncube said his committee will do all within its power to
ensure the outbreak is contained and the situation returns to normal in the
shortest possible time.
“We will leave the Government to take care of the medical
side while we attend to the welfare of pupils and teachers,” said Mr Ncube.
He appealed to members of the public to desist from sending
unverified information which is causing panic to pupils, teachers and parents.
“People are putting the head under unnecessary pressure. The affected kids have parents and some of the information is causing panic. The situation is under control and we are working closely with the Government officials to manage the outbreak. Members of the public should desist from speading falsehoods regarding the situation at the school,” he said. Chronicle
