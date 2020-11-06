SCHOOL HEAD KILLED IN CRASH

Three people were killed and three others seriously injured after a Honda fit they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Harrier.
The accident happened at Matezwa along Tanganda -Checheche
highway on Friday last week.
One of the deceased is Rimbi High School teacher, Cephas
Chioko. Efforts to get a comment from Police were futile.
Sources said the Honda Fit was coming from Checheche
towards Tanganda and the Harrier which was coming from the opposite direction
overtook another vehicle on a curve thereby encroaching into the lane of oncoming
traffic. Masvingo Mirror
