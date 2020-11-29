SCHOOL HEAD FIGHTS FOR ZANU PF POST

Two serving civil servants in Mwenezi are campaigning for positions in the Zanu PF district coordinating committee (DCC) elections to be held early December in violation of the law, it has emerged.
According to section 200 of the constitution, no member of
the civil service is allowed to further the interests of any political party or
cause or act in a partisan manner.
Master Makope, the headmaster for Dhiziri Secondary School,
and Marvelous Chifumuro, a teacher at Sangwari Secondary School, are seeking
the positions of political commissar and secretary for finance, respectively.
Makope admitted that he was contesting for a position in
the ruling party polls, and said he saw nothing wrong with it.
“Yes, it’s true I am campaigning,” Makope said. “Maybe we
are basing on a different law. The law says I should resign if I win; if I
don’t I will retain my post. “You want me to resign, what if I lose?”
Chifumuro could not be reached for comment as his mobile
phone was switched off.
Mwenezi district schools inspector Philip Gumbo refused to
comment on the matter. “I am not in a position to comment on that issue, talk
to my seniors,” he said when called for comment.
Masvingo provin
cial education director Zedius Chitiga also refused to comment on the matter.
“Refer to the constitution and you will see what it says,”
Chitiga said.
Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul
Mangwana is on record saying no government employee should contest for
political office or assume any position in a political party before resigning
from the civil service.
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul
Mavima could not be reached for comment.
The Judicial Service Commission said it is investigating
Harare-based magistrate Milton Serima, who is standing in the Zanu PF DCC
elections in Mt Darwin.
A prosecutor in Gweru, Namatirai Chipere, was forced to
resign after it was revealed that she wanted to stand in the Zanu PF internal
polls. Standard
