RUSHWAYA BAIL RULING EXPECTED TODAY

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna is today expected to make a bail ruling in which Henrietta Rushwaya, Pakistan businessman Ali Muhamad, Stephen Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and miner Gift Karanda are facing charges of attempting to smuggle gold.
Lawyers representing Tserayi, Mufandauya and Karanda
submitted their written closing submissions on Friday last week after Rushwaya
and Muhamad made theirs orally.
Mr Admire Rubaya made submissions on behalf of Tserayi, Mr
Joshua Chirambwi represented Mufandauya, while Mr Dumisani Mtombeni appeared
for Karanda.
Tserayi in his submissions said that the court was slowly
becoming a passage to superior courts when it comes to bail applications.
He said there was a worrying trend of those appearing at
the Special Anti-Corruption Courts being treated differently from those
appearing in ordinary courts.
Tserayi said the trend cast a misconception that those
appearing before special anti-corruption courts facing corruption or
politically-related offences were bound to be denied bail. Herald
