RACIAL CLASH ROCKS SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the confrontation outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town as deeply regrettable, calling for people to act with greater decorum.

On Monday, a violent confrontation broke out between a group of parents from the school and EFF members, who were protesting against alleged racism at the school.

The incident was sparked by a matric ball that was hosted privately, after the school had cancelled the annual event because of Covid-19.

An event was organised, at a venue that could accommodate 100 patrons out of the 250 matric pupils, TimesLIVE reported previously. Visuals of the event appeared to show it was attended by exclusively white pupils. In total, 72 tickets were sold for R500 each.

“At this most important and difficult time for matriculants, not only at Brackenfell High School but around the country, the spectacle of parents and protesters coming to blows at the school gate is deeply unfortunate,” said Ramaphosa.

“It is the right of every South African to engage in peaceful protest, and any actions to suppress the right to freedom of expression, particularly through violence and intimidation, must be roundly condemned.”

EFF leader Julius Malema has issued a stern warning to those who have gone up against the party, saying that when they respond “all fools will have an opinion”.

His comments, made on Twitter, came amid violence outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday.