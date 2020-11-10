RACIAL CLASH ROCKS SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the confrontation
outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town as deeply regrettable, calling for
people to act with greater decorum.
On Monday, a violent confrontation broke out between a
group of parents from the school and EFF members, who were protesting against
alleged racism at the school.
The incident was sparked by a matric ball that was hosted
privately, after the school had cancelled the annual event because of Covid-19.
An event was organised, at a venue that could accommodate
100 patrons out of the 250 matric pupils, TimesLIVE reported previously.
Visuals of the event appeared to show it was attended by exclusively white
pupils. In total, 72 tickets were sold for R500 each.
“At this most important and difficult time for
matriculants, not only at Brackenfell High School but around the country, the
spectacle of parents and protesters coming to blows at the school gate is
deeply unfortunate,” said Ramaphosa.
“It is the right of every South African to engage in
peaceful protest, and any actions to suppress the right to freedom of
expression, particularly through violence and intimidation, must be roundly
condemned.”
EFF leader Julius Malema has issued a stern warning to those who have gone up against the party, saying that when they respond “all fools will have an opinion”.
His comments, made on Twitter, came amid violence outside
Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday.
