PUPIL ELECTROCUTED IN GWERU

Teachers and pupils at Nkululeko Secondary School outside Gweru are in a state of shock following the electrocution of a 15-year-old boy while doing laundry at the school.

Collen Chinyemba from Kuwadzana Extension in Harare, died on Sunday while washing his blankets at the boys’ hostel at the school.

His parents had left him at the school on Saturday ahead of the third phase reopening of schools yesterday.

Schools were closed in March as part of Government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and boarders started returning to their respective schools from Saturday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said police had received a report of sudden death which occurred at Nkululeko Secondary School at the weekend.

Insp Goko said information received indicates that the now deceased was washing his blankets in a tub in the boys’ hostel.

He said Collen who was allegedly inside the tub washing his blankets tried to balance himself by holding on to a metal that was above the tub.

“He got hold of the metal which is an electrical conductor and was electrocuted and fell to the ground,” he said.

Insp Goko said Collen was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital by one of the teachers at the school. He said Collen was pronounced dead on arrival at the health institution.

“The scene was attended by Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company workers. No foul play is suspected,” said Insp Goko.

He said the body is at Gweru Provincial Hospital awaiting to be taken for postmortem at a Bulawayo hospital. Herald