OBADIAH MOYO'S EX PA ARRESTED

The former Personal Assistant to fired Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo has been arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Gideon Mapokotera was picked at 1430hours by law enforcement agents on allegations of illegal issuance of visas in contravention of section 174 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

Mapokotera is accused of illegally facilitating the issuance of visas to Ali Mohammad and his family to gain access into the country.

Muhammad has a case pending before the courts where he is charged together with Henrietta Rushwaya and others on smuggling, unlawful possession of gold charges charges.

It is the state’s case that Mapokotera acted unlawfully in the discharge of his duty, signed and dispatched letters to the department of immigration to facilitate the issuance of visas to Ali Mohammad.

The accused created visa application letters on June 18, 2019 for a single entry visa, September 26, 2019 for a multiple entry visa and November 24, 2019 for multiple entry visas for Ali Mohammad’s family – wife and six children.

“The accused person had not been given authority by his principal and further did not bring the heinous development to his attention up to the 25th of November 2020 when the principal was made aware after investigations commenced.”

President Mnangagwa’s administration has been pulling all stops in the fight against corruption and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has been hard on fighting graft. Herald