NSSA BOARD DISSOLVED

PUBLIC Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima yesterday dissolved the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) board to pave way for the transformation of the national pension insurer.
Mavima said Nssa was engaged in a strategic reorganisation
and restructuring exercise which had been necessitated by emerging issues,
hence the need to “reorganise and restructure” the institution.
“Accordingly, the Nssa board has been dissolved with
immediate effect to pave way for this transformation,” Mavima said in a
statement yesterday.
“The Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry
wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to members of the outgoing board
for their contribution to Nssa during their term of office.”
He added: “In the meantime, a three-member interim board
will oversee the administration of the authority while the substantive board
will be constituted in three months.”
The change of the board comes at a time Nssa has been
rocked by corruption scandals that have claimed the scalp of former Labour
minister Priscah Mupfumira.
In July last year, a Nssa forensic audit report tabled
before Parliament exposed corruption and criminal abuse of office which
resulted in the authority being fleeced of over US$175 million.
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions secretary-general Japhet
Moyo expressed shock at the abrupt dissolution of the Nssa board.
The tripartite board consists of representatives of social
partners who are government, business and labour.
“We are surprised by the ministers’ decision to dissolve
the board. There was no consultation on the decision by the minister with other
social partners,” Moyo said. Nssa has investments in banking, insurance,
hospitality and property sectors.
Its investments have surpassed US$1 billion. Nssa was
created through the National Social Security Authority Act (Chapter 17:04) of
1989. The legislation empowers the Labour and Social Services minister to
establish a social security fund. Newsday
