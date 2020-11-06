NON ZUPCO KOMBIS REMAIN BANNED

Private kombis and pirate taxes remain banned from carrying commuters and travellers as part of the precautions to contain the spread of Covid-19.
However, owners of suitable kombis can still apply to join
the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (zupco) franchise.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Local Government
and Public Works insisted that only zupco was allowed to ferry passengers.
zupco, and the private buses and kombis operating under its
franchise, meet set health and safety standards that minimise risk to
passengers.
They only allow passengers to board and disembark at
designated bus stops and terminuses.
Government said it was concerned over the illegal operation
of private kombis, which mainly ply urban routes while others were plying the
intercity routes despite a ban under the national lockdown regulations.
“This is a health-induced transport strategy, that is meant
to ensure that the further spread of Covid-19 is contained,” said the ministry.
Covid-19 remains a threat as new cases were being recorded.
Zimbabwe is recording cases ranging between five and 45
almost daily while more deaths continue to be recorded, a situation described
by experts as worrying and indicative of the fact that “we are not yet out of
the woods”.
Government said the ban on private kombis was not designed
to disadvantage those who invested in the transport business, but to preserve
lives in the wake of the health threat.
It has been noted with “great concern” that the operators
who resist working with zupco, were usually the unregistered ones, and do not
meet the requirements.
“We direct that private kombi and bus operators who intend
to operate in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and any other town or
urban area, to register and work with Zupco.
“The service is open to all kombi and bus owners who meet
the stated requirements,” said the ministry.
To register, operators should have a current vehicle
licence, vehicle insurance, certificate of fitness, passenger insurance and VID
clearance.
Drivers of the vehicles under the zupco franchise should
have a valid driver’s licence, medical fitness, retest, defensive driving
certificate and Government authority. Kombi or bus operators plying intra-city
routes in Harare or any city and town in Zimbabwe without a zupco sticker, and
pirate vehicles (mshikashika), using undesignated pick-up points, risk being
penalised and having their vehicles seized as provided for by law. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment