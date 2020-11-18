NO JOY FOR HOPEWELL CHIN'ONO

Detained journalist Hopewell Chin’ono will have to wait a little longer to know the outcome of his bail application after High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on Wednesday reserved ruling in the matter to the end of the week.

Chin’ono was arrested early this month and charged with obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly violated bail conditions in another case still pending at the courts.

In the pending case, Chin’ono is facing charges of allegedly inciting public violence for mobilizing masses through his social media accounts to protest against government in a failed demonstration which had been slated for July 31st.

He was denied bail last week by the Harare Magistrate court, which ruled that he must remain in remand because he had a propensity to commit offenses.

After being denied bail, his lawyers then appealed against the decision at the High Court, arguing that the lower court had erred and misdirected itself.

On Wednesday, Justice Chitapi heard arguments from both sides, and reserved judgement to Friday.





New Ziana