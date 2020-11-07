NO DAILY LESSONS FOR NON EXAM CLASSES : GOVT

NON-EXAMINATION classes will not attend school daily but instead will alternate attendance days to allow for proper implementation of social distancing rules, as the last group of classes resume learning tomorrow.
Early Childhood
Development classes going up to Grade Five, as well as Forms Ones and Twos return to school
tomorrow and will join the ongoing intense crash programme designed to ensure
that pupils catch up on lost learning time.
Authorities
have designed an ad-hoc learning programme entailing intensified one-on-one
learning, provision of self-study guidelines and rigorous homework in order to
accelerate catching up. The 2020 and 2021 examination classes, which returned
to school in September and October respectively, are already undertaking the
improvised learning regime.
Government is
encouraging hot-sitting at schools that may have inadequate infrastructure and
resources to properly implement Covid-19 prevention regulations. “Hot-sitting”
is when the school day is split into morning and afternoon sessions for
different classes to allow for sharing of classrooms and other resources at
schools.
The development
comes as education authorities have started compiling names of teachers who
have not been reporting for duty since schools reopened, ostensibly to initiate
disciplinary procedures.
Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro told The Sunday
Mail that only classes that will sit for this year’s public examinations should
attend school every day.
“For all other
levels, school authorities are encouraged to follow alternate schooling days
with some learners coming on particular days of the week,” said Mr Ndoro.
“We envisage
that some schools are likely to face challenges in implementing social distancing
requirements because of inadequate infrastructure.
“Alternatively,
schools may split the schooling day, with some classes coming in the morning
and others in the afternoon, with groups alternating every fortnight.”
He said
authorities had put in place guidelines to monitor learners’ individual
performance levels and compare them to where one was at the close of the first
term when schools were shut.
“The Ministry
is promoting the adoption and implementation of catch-up strategies for
learners such as clinical remediation (one-on-one teaching), intensive
homework, radio. Sunday Mail
