NO ARRESTS AS COPS PROBE FAKE COVID-19 CERTIFICATES

POLICE have launched investigations into the corrupt issuance of fake Covid-19 certificates to travellers and job seekers by staff at some public hospitals and laboratories.
This followed a recent investigative story by The Herald
that exposed the rot at Chitungwiza Central Hospital and Sally Mugabe Central
Hospital in Harare.
The report exposed the scandal in which the syndicates at
the institutions were charging between US$20 and US$40 to corruptly issue fake
Covid-19 certificates to individuals who need them for international travel
without conducting tests.
The corrupt syndicates at Chitungwiza Hospital and Harare’s
Sally Mugabe Hospital involve laboratory staff, nurses and security guards at
health facilities, who then split the bribes.
Most institutions charge around US$65 for the required PCR
test for Covid-19, a test that is required within 48 hours before leaving the
country by road or air.
But to avoid the inconvenience or cut costs those wishing
to cross the borders have resorted to paying bribes to health staff to be
issued with a fraudulent certificate showing they tested negative to Covid-19.
In an interview yesterday, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that investigations were currently
underway, although no arrests had been made.
“As of now, we are still investigating the case,” he said. According
to the Zimbabwean regulations following World Health Organisation guidelines, travellers
must produce a PCR Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognised health
facility within 48 hours before leaving the country.
Cross-border traders, job-seekers and others desperate for
cheaper certificates are the major clients of the corrupt syndicates.
The Herald recently got a tip-off and embarked on a
week-long investigation to expose the rot.
As part of the investigation, two reporters were deployed
at Chitungwiza Central Hospital and Sally Mugabe Hospital where they found that
corrupt syndicates were ready to issue certificates.
Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro
recently said those fingered in the illicit deals will face the full wrath of
the law. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment