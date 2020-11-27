NEXT WEEK'S EXAMS GOING AHEAD

Government has declared readiness to administer public examinations beginning next week after putting in place adequate measures informed by World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, to curb the spread of Covid-19.
In keeping with social distancing rules, examinations will
be sat for from more classrooms and spacious halls to minimise chances of spreading
the virus. This week, Government
announced the release of a further $150 million to needy schools to improve
sanitation.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain
Mathema said the June exams were conducted successfully and this time around,
schools had improved their response.
He said they were expecting a similar outcome in the second
round of public exams scheduled for this December and assured parents that all
the requirements would be adhered to.
“All the measures needed to hold the examinations in a safe
environment, have been put in place and examinations will be starting in
December as scheduled,” said Minister Mathema.
“Protective clothing for learners and teachers is now in
place and we expect to hold exams successfully like we did in June. I want to
assure parents, guardians and all stakeholders that everything is in place for
holding successful examinations.”
For schools with confirmed Covid-19 cases, Minister Mathema
said measures were in place to isolate, as well as take care of any arising
cases.
Speaking after this week’s Cabinet meeting, Environment,
Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said
authorities were strengthening protective and preventative measures in boarding
school environments.
“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with
technical support from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is organising
logistics for implementing practical measures to minimise the recurrence of the
John Tallach School experience in other boarding schools,” he said.
Measures included reviewing the maximum carrying capacity
of all boarding hostels, conducting detailed inspection of boarding facilities
and targeted training of hostel matrons, boarding masters, as well as kitchen
staff.
Calls to proceed with examinations have been growing from
various sectors as preventing pupils from going to the next grade would clog
their streams.
National Association of Primary Heads president Mrs Cynthia
Khumalo said the major challenge was the disrupted learning time for students
because of Covid-19 mitigatory measures.
National Association of Secondary Heads president Mr Arthur
Maposa said they might not be ready to manage the big numbers of examination
classes. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment