NETWORKS CUT OFF TRUMP

Donald Trump again falsely asserted his claim on the presidency today. In doing so, he ramped up pressure on the rest of the country: how should they respond to a leader attempting to hold on to power by bending reality to his will?
Much of the American media, it should be said, dealt with
that challenge well. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the
president said from behind a podium in the White House.
“If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the
election from us.”
As the speech continued, TV network after network cut away,
realising the live broadcast was rapidly becoming an explosive source of
misinformation. News anchors fact-checked the president in real-time. No, there
was no evidence of “illegal votes”. No, the winner of the election was not yet
known.
WATCH: "OK. Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States, but correcting the president of the United States," Brian Williams says on @MSNBC moments into the president's statement tonight. pic.twitter.com/2AliTQuSsr— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2020
