NETWORKS CUT OFF TRUMP

Donald Trump again falsely asserted his claim on the presidency today. In doing so, he ramped up pressure on the rest of the country: how should they respond to a leader attempting to hold on to power by bending reality to his will?

Much of the American media, it should be said, dealt with that challenge well. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the president said from behind a podium in the White House.

“If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

As the speech continued, TV network after network cut away, realising the live broadcast was rapidly becoming an explosive source of misinformation. News anchors fact-checked the president in real-time. No, there was no evidence of “illegal votes”. No, the winner of the election was not yet known.