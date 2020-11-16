MURDERED MAN'S LEGS EATEN BY ANIMALS

A SECURITY guard at a farm in Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly beating up a man to death for stealing potatoes from the farm.

Mr Trymore Dambani (32)’s body was found three days later with legs and hands missing and it is suspected that they were devoured by wild animals.

Matabeleland provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Torevesai Zhou (42) fatally assaulted Mr Dambani on Wednesday at Drummond Farm and the body was found three days later in an advanced state of decomposition.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Drummond Farm. The now deceased Trymore Dambani was spotted in a field at the farm with his friends at night in the possession of potatoes which they are suspected to have stolen.

Torevesai Zhou who is employed as a security guard at the farm pursued them and he caught up with Dambani and struck him with an unknown object,” he said.

“Dambani’s friends checked on him and upon seeing that he was badly hurt left him in the bush and remained quiet about the incident. Three days later Dambani’s family filed a missing person’s report and they launched a search party for him.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said Dambani’s body was later found in an advanced state of decomposition with his hands and legs missing and it is suspected that they were devoured by wild animals. Chronicle