MSU MEDIA STUDIES DEGREE DIVIDES GOVT

THE discontinuation of the Midlands State University (MSU) media programme has reportedly divided government with stakeholders alleging that the move was political, ill-advised and meant to weaken the course.
There has been an outcry from lecturers, alumni and current
students on the matter, who have since petitioned the university and government
to reverse the decision by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche).
Zimche through its Zimbabwe Minimum Bodies of Knowledge and
Skills (MBKS) board recently cancelled the programme suggesting that MSU should
offer a masters’ in journalism and media studies instead.
Sources in government said the matter had divided opinion
and came up for deliberation during a recent high-level meeting with officials
proffering differing positions.
Zimche has not been forthcoming in providing a clear
position on the matter, but in a comment on its Twitter handle that could not
be immediately verified, it denied that the programme would being discontinued.
Sources said the matter had become political as some in
government argue that the programme was nurturing “vocal” people who were now
being a thorn in the flesh for government.
However, sources said this assertion was dismissed by other
government officials on the basis that many who passed through MSU were also
key defenders of government business while others are performing well in the
private sector.
Government has not officially come out clean on the matter.
Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira was not picking calls.
But last week, the permanent secretary in the ministry said
there was no need for students and lecturers to panic following the suspension
of the degree programmes as the government was working on modalities to address
their plight.
Zimche last week started implementing the MBKS that will
see some programmes at universities being changed or scrapped.
Former and current MSU students are reportedly plotting a
multi-faceted strategy, including taking the matter to court to try and have
authorities reverse the move implemented without consultation.
“The programme has been divorced from the one that the corporate
world fell in love with and is just an ordinary programme now just like what
other universities are offering.
“The problem is companies will not take students for
attachment as they used to do because the programme is being phased out.”
Newsday
