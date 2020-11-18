MOANA BURIAL SET FOR TOMORROW

THE burial of the late fitness trainer-cum-model Michelle “Moana” Amuli who died in a horrific car accident last week that also claimed the life of the socialite and businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure has been set for tomorrow at Zororo Memorial Park, Harare.
While Ginimbi was buried on Saturday inside his million
dollar mansion, the interment of Moana was delayed as the family had to follow
a lengthy Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing process to verify her remains
after she was burnt beyond recognition.
Moana died in the company of Limumba Karim, believed to be
from Malawi and Alichia Adams from Mozambique when Ginimbi’s Rolls-Royce
vehicle collided with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale road.
The quartet was heading to Ginimbi’s mansion in Domboshava
coming from Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams, formerly
Sankayi situated in Harare’s Avenues area.
According to a provisional burial programme from Moana’s
family, life celebration ceremonies for Moana will commence this afternoon in
Harare.
A church service has been scheduled for 12 pm this
afternoon at Doves Funeral Parlour while her mortal remains are expected to
depart the parlour at 1pm.
The program further states that the cortege will precede to
the Hatcliff site where her life was taken into eternity on Borrowdale Road
enroute to her family home in Engineering, Highfield for the overnight wake.
Doves Life Assurance Holdings group public relations manager
Innocent Tshuma who also confirmed the program to NewsDay Life & Style said
all visitation and services will be conducted exercising prescribed social
distancing protocols adding that all attendees are required to wear appropriate
facial coverings. Newsday
