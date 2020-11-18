MOANA BURIAL SET FOR TOMORROW

THE burial of the late fitness trainer-cum-model Michelle “Moana” Amuli who died in a horrific car accident last week that also claimed the life of the socialite and businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure has been set for tomorrow at Zororo Memorial Park, Harare.

While Ginimbi was buried on Saturday inside his million dollar mansion, the interment of Moana was delayed as the family had to follow a lengthy Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing process to verify her remains after she was burnt beyond recognition.

Moana died in the company of Limumba Karim, believed to be from Malawi and Alichia Adams from Mozambique when Ginimbi’s Rolls-Royce vehicle collided with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale road.

The quartet was heading to Ginimbi’s mansion in Domboshava coming from Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams, formerly Sankayi situated in Harare’s Avenues area.

According to a provisional burial programme from Moana’s family, life celebration ceremonies for Moana will commence this afternoon in Harare.

A church service has been scheduled for 12 pm this afternoon at Doves Funeral Parlour while her mortal remains are expected to depart the parlour at 1pm.

The program further states that the cortege will precede to the Hatcliff site where her life was taken into eternity on Borrowdale Road enroute to her family home in Engineering, Highfield for the overnight wake.

Doves Life Assurance Holdings group public relations manager Innocent Tshuma who also confirmed the program to NewsDay Life & Style said all visitation and services will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols adding that all attendees are required to wear appropriate facial coverings. Newsday