MINISTER'S NEPHEW STEALS FOOD AID

Environment, Climate Change and Tourism minister Mangaliso Ndlovu’s nephew was recently arrested for theft of food aid earmarked for distribution to the needy.
The suspect, identified as Brandon Ndlovu, was allegedly
arrested and detained at Njube Police Station in Bulawayo two weeks ago for
stealing bags of rice and was released on October 23.
The stolen rice was reportedly being kept at the home of
Mangaliso’s father, Richard, a Zanu PF central committee member and former
legislator for Bulilima-Mangwe North constituency, Matabeleland South province.
The minister confirmed his nephew’s arrest, but declined to
give further details.
“I really don’t have much to say about this, but what I can
say is that he is my sister’s son and the boy has been misbehaving for quite
some time now,” Ndlovu said.
“I really don’t like commenting on such issues, but I
understand the boy was arrested and is appearing in court. This, however,
brings shame on the family.”
Brandon, popularly known as Rambo in Njube high-density
suburb, Bulawayo, where he resides, is no stranger to criminal activities,
particularly theft.
Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele professed ignorance over the issue when reached for comment. Sources
claimed that the rice was sourced by the ruling Zanu PF party for distribution
to the needy.
Top Zanu PF officials have often been accused of diverting
or stealing food aid for personal benefit. Newsday
