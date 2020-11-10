MINISTER TO FOOT GINIMBI FUNERAL EXPENSES

Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tinoda Machakaire has partnered with Nyaradzo Funeral Service chief executive officer Dr Philip Mataranyika to foot all funeral expenses for the late popular comedian Lazarus Boora widely known as Gringo.
The comedian succumbed to stomach cancer yesterday at
Westview Clinic in Zimre Park. Gringo and the cast of “Gringo the Troublemaker”
Machakaire, who is also Zanu PF legislator for Wedza South
said it was important to stand with those who are grieving and he thanked Dr
Mataranyika for coming on board.
“All the funeral expenses are covered because we are paying
for the food, coffin transport to his rural home in Rukweza. We have also
decided to buy a beast,” he said.
He said Government through his ministry will play its part
to give the veteran actor a decent send-off. Machakaire and Mataranyika’s
intervention has come as a huge relief to the Gringo family.
Gringo’s wife Netsai Meki said it has been communicated to
the family through the actor’s sister.
“They have communicated to us and we are grateful for the
kind gesture. This has come as a huge relief to the family because we had
nothing,” she said.
Dr Johannes Marisa, who has been assisting the actor with
medication, said he was devastated by the death because they were hoping for
the best.
National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director, Mr Nicholas
Moyo, described Gringo as a rare breed of a comedian, who was propelled to fame
by the 1997 ZBCtv hit drama series “Gringo” and he subsequently featured in
other spin-offs of the show like “Gringo Ndiani?” and “Gringo Mari Iripi?”
He recently starred as “Gibbo” in the series “Village
Secrets”. Gringo became popular in the early 90s when he began his acting
career.
He is survived by seven children and wife Netsai. Herald
