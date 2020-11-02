MATUTU JOINS ZANU PF, WELCOMED BY PRESIDIUM

President Mnangagwa yesterday welcomed former MDC-T Masvingo Urban legislator Cde Tongai Matutu to Zanu PF at State House, with the former MP decrying lost time in the political wilderness.
Cde Matutu was
welcomed by President Mnangagwa and the two Vice Presidents Constantino
Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, with the President saying he felt elated in
welcoming Cde Matutu back “home”.
“He has come to
see us and he would like to come back to his original party. We welcome him
back home,” said President Mnangagwa.
Briefing
journalists after meeting the Presidium, Cde Matutu, a lawyer and former Deputy
Minister of Youth during the inclusive Government, described his decision to
join Zanu PF as a national calling.
“I am taking
this decision quite consciously of what I am doing. Since I left Parliament, I
have never slept on an empty stomach or begged anyone to give me food or money
for school fees.
“I am making
this decision not out of an empty stomach, but out of a national calling. I am
by myself, I am actually proud of what I have achieved after I left
Parliament,” said Cde Matutu.
The former MP
said his coming to Zanu PF could be a harbinger of more MDC officials who would
like to join Zanu PF from the ever squabbling opposition.
“At this point
in time I am speaking on behalf of myself, but I know there are so many other
people who are waiting on the fence.
“Most of the
MDC members are biblical lepers caught between a rock and hard place on whether
to remain there because ‘we are called MDCs by the other party or if we go
there we might be ill-treated on account of us being political activists’.
“I would like
to believe that if a sign or signal is given that all is well and they are
welcome, I can tell you that by 2023 there will be an amazing number of people
who will follow their conscience,” said Cde Matutu.
Cde Matutu said
the MDC had lost its purpose as an opposition party and was now a movement in
disarray because of constant bickering.
“I believe that
there is very little that I can say that is not in the public domain,
especially in my former party in its various forms, whether its MDC-T or you
call it MDC-Alliance.
“I have taken
this decision because I have done a very serious introspection — a reflection
of where we are coming from and where we are going and also having considered
the amount of time we have lost as a nation and what we want to achieve as a
people and especially as politicians.
“I believe for
the party (MDC) it has really lost the real purpose of its existence to
exercise oversight over the ruling party. It is a party that has plunged into
confusion and disarray as far as it has placed the nation into an election
mode,” said Cde Matutu.
During his
stint as a legislator, he was a member of Parliament’s top decision making
body, the Standing Rules and Orders Committee, chairing the Legal and Procedure
sub-committee.
“His decision
is a clear indication that ZANU PF is the party of the future with the
interests of Zimbabweans at heart,” he said.
In line with
party procedure, Cde Matutu will undergo the requisite induction with the
Herbert Chitepo School of ideology so that he appreciates national interest,
party ideology and value systems. Herald
