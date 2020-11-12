MASHURUGWI ROB FAMILY OF US$87K

Six armed robbers who were brandishing machetes raided a mine in Esigodini on Monday night and attacked a family which they robbed of US$87 000, R38 800 and cellphones.

The gang was armed with a bolt cutter which they used to break burglar bars to gain entry into the house. They tied two of the house occupants with an electrical cable and shoelaces before ransacking the house.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying investigations were still in progress.

“The complainants were robbed of US$87 000 and R38 800 which was in the safe, four Samsung Galaxy tablets, a Samsung laptop and a flash disk,” he said.

“Police urge business persons who include miners to be security conscious and avoid keeping large sums of money at home. We are appealing for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.”

Another gang armed with machetes last Friday attacked several sex workers who were at a shopping complex in Kadoma. The gang was travelling in a Mazda 323 (ABG 9003), which has since been impounded by police.

Police went to the gang’s hideout where they fired warning shots, leading to the arrest of one of the gang members, Titus Meza (28).

“Police in Kadoma on November 6 impounded a motor vehicle which was being used by a group of machete-wielding gangsters,” Asst-Comm Nyathi said. “The gangsters assaulted women at Masimba complex in Kadoma.

“One of the suspects who was driving the vehicle was arrested while others ran away.”

Gangs armed with machetes and knobkerries recently resurfaced countrywide, targeting mines and individuals keeping large amounts of cash. This prompted police to relaunch “Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere” and “Operation No to Machete-Wielding Gangs”.

A few months ago, police restored order in mining areas after taking on the gangs, arresting large numbers and stopping a wave of violence.

Recently, police arrested two suspects who were part of a machete gang which raided a mine in Inyathi. Herald