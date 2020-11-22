MAN WITH EXPLOSIVES NABBED AT BEITBRIDGE BORDER

A SOUTH Africa operation has prevented a man crossing the Beitbridge Border Post with explosives.

Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said the 27-yearold suspect was travelling from Zimbabwe to Alberton in Gauteng. He was arrested at 1am on Thursday by border police together with the Musina bomb disposal unit.

“The explosives were carried in packaged boxes and loaded inside a truck trailer. The driver was directed towards the searching bay and when the packages were opened, 115 units of blasting cartridges and 100 units of explosives accessories were discovered. He was immediately arrested,” the spokesperson said.

The suspect would soon appear in the Musina magistrate’s court on charges of possession of explosive materials.

The origin of the explosives and the motive is not known at this stage. Police investigations were continuing, said Ngoepe. — Times